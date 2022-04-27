Croft, Fox seek acquittal in Whitmer kidnapping plot

In April, a jury could not reach verdicts on Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., meaning the government can put them on trial again.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Attorneys for Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox have filed new requests for judgement of acquittal.

On April 8, both men were on trial for the Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot. The jury could not reach a verdict on Croft and Fox, allowing the government to put them on trial once again.

Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were found not guilty of conspiracy. In addition, Harris was acquitted of charges related to explosives and a gun.

Court documents for the acquittal request claims the evidence presented at the trial did not establish there was an agreement between the four defendants to kidnap the Governor or to purchase and use a weapon to further the kidnapping.

"In this case, the Government produced evidence that Adam Fox was prone to speaking offensively, making objectively anti-government statements, and juvenile remarks casually advocating violence," reads the documents for Adam Fox's request, "The Government produced hundreds of Facebook posts, inflammatory memes, political rants, flags, Hawaiian shirts, legal weapons, legal ammunition, legal body armor, legal helmets, and books with “suspect titles.” All of this “evidence” was intended to create the inference that Adam Fox was engaged in a sophisticated, paramilitary exercise designed to kidnap the Governor. The Government did not provide any evidence that Fox was even communicating with any of the other Defendants to agree, plan, or otherwise pursue the kidnapping of the Governor. The evidence presented by the Government was insufficient."

During the trial, defense lawyers had portrayed their clients as credulous weekend warriors prone to big, wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked and cajoled the men into agreeing to a conspiracy.

But prosecutors offered evidence of the men discussing abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began. They went way beyond talk, including scouting Whitmer's summer home and testing explosives, prosecutors told jurors.

JoAnne Huls, Chief of Staff to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, issued the following statement in response to the April 8 outcome in the trial of four men facing a combination of charges, such as kidnapping conspiracy, conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction, and weapons charges.

“Today, Michiganders and Americans—especially our children—are living through the normalization of political violence. The plot to kidnap and kill a governor may seem like an anomaly. But we must be honest about what it really is: the result of violent, divisive rhetoric that is all too common across our country. There must be accountability and consequences for those who commit heinous crimes. Without accountability, extremists will be emboldened.

The governor remains focused on her work on behalf of Michigan and all Michiganders. That includes addressing violence and threats to our democracy. We appreciate the prosecutors and law enforcement officers for their work on this case.”

