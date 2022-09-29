Police: Charges filed against 4 more suspects in Crossroads graduation shooting

18-year-old Amanti Wilson, of Kentwood, and three juveniles have been charged with weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony firearm.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Four more suspects have been charged in the shooting at the Crossroads Alternative High School graduation in May. This brings the total up to six suspects charged.

18-year-old Amanti Wilson, of Kentwood, and three Grand Rapids juveniles have been charged with weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony firearm.

Wilson is being held at the Livingston County Jail on charges unrelated to the shooting. Two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy are lodged at the Kent County Juvenile Detention Center.

The announcement comes after months of silence on the case.

"KCSO detectives have continued to investigate the case and work on tips sent in by the public," reads the release. "Crimes such as these have a significant impact on the school and community. This is not forgotten about as time passes."

The shooting happened on May 19 after the graduation ceremony for Crossroads Alternative High School graduation ceremony, which was being held at the East Kentwood High School football field.

The two victims, a 16-year-old boy from Texas and 40-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, both sustained gunshot wounds. The boy was shot in the wrist, and the woman was shot in the wrist and abdomen.

Police said two white sedans were involved in a gun exchange at the time of the shooting, and up to five people could have fired shots.

One of the vehicles was found abandoned near a business. The car was found to have been stolen out of Kentwood.

In May, two other suspects were arraigned on carrying a concealed weapon in weapon free school zones. Police identified them as Shaakir Abdulwahab and Jacqui Hill, both 18 and both residents of Grand Rapids.

Police originally said as many as eight suspects could be involved in the incident.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact Kent County detectives at 616-632-6125, or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

