Crosstown Throwdown, citywide GRPS alumni reunion to take place Aug. 27

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual Crosstown Throwdown football game on Friday, August 27 at Houseman Field between Ottawa Hills and Union high schools will kick off a year’s worth of celebrations as Grand Rapids Public Schools marks its 150th Anniversary.

In addition to the game, the Aug. 27 event will also feature a citywide reunion with graduates of all GRPS schools.

Doors will open at 4:00 p.m. The Ottawa Hills vs Union game kicks off at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets for the Crosstown Throwdown are free, but registration for the event is required. The stadium holds 6,000 and organizers expect a sell-out crowd. To sign up for this event, visit the GRPS website here.

GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby said the district is eager to see alumni attend the reunion.



“We really want this to be the largest class reunion in GRPS history,” Roby said. “And we want people to be aware of the various sponsorship opportunities we will have for the different events. We want to encourage a healthy competition between the schools and classes, and, of course, since all proceeds raised will go to the GRPS Foundation, sponsorships will directly benefit our students."

"It’s definitely a win-win," she said.

