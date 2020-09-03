NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Croton man is expected to be formally charged with a deadly stabbing in Newaygo County.

According to the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home located at 5939 E. Maple St. in Croton Township around 11:20 p.m. Sunday, March 8 on reports of an assault happening.

When deputies got the house, they found a 64-year-old man on the floor with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.

A 33-year-old man from Croton was taken into custody Sunday night and is expected to be formally charged Monday.

The stabbing is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said. If anyone knows more about the incident that could further the investigation, they should call the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or Silent Observer at 231-652-1121.

