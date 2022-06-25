Third annual Cultivate GR returns to Grand Rapids Art Museum

The networking event is billed as a gathering for creatives, entrepreneurs and young professionals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Happening Saturday night, Cultivate GR returns for its third year at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

Hosted by Pirate Club and the Grand Rapids Art Museum Visionaries, proceeds benefit Lions and Rabbits Center for the Arts in the Creston neighborhood.

There will be plenty of activities including panel discussions, a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

Organizers say it's a great opportunity to connect with business-minded people.

"It's important to connect with your peers. You know, this may be a little cliché, but your network is your net worth. I mean, how many times have you just met one person who can change the whole trajectory of the path that you're on, and it only takes one person. Get with like-minded individuals in the community. It really sparks innovation, it sparks creation, and I think it's important that we connect more," Ezekiel Fowle, Pirate Club Founder, said.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and admission is $60.

