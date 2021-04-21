x
Cuomo impeachment investigation receives 200 tips

Assembly Member Charles Lavine said Wednesday that lawyers helping the committee with the probe have received more than 200 tips.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The chair of the New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has provided his first public update in nearly a month on the progress of its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. 

Assembly Member Charles Lavine said Wednesday that lawyers helping the committee with the probe have received more than 200 tips and spoken with attorneys for about 70 people and four government agencies.

The probe includes an examination of sexual harassment and groping allegations lodged against Cuomo by current and former aides. Cuomo has denied touching anyone inappropriately.

