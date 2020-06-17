Apply without leaving your car | 'Curbside' job fair to fire for more than 200 positions

Express Employment Professionals in Grand Rapids is hosting a "curbside" job fair Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids is hosting a “curbside” job fair on Wednesday, June 17 to hire for over 200 different job openings. Express is recruiting on behalf of 50+ area employers to fill immediate job openings for light industrial and skilled trades positions.

The event will be hosted at the Express Employment Professionals office located at 1760 44th Street SW in Wyoming. It will run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those interested in attending should arrive and park in a marked parking space. Express said a recruiter will come out to conduct a basic questionnaire through their car window.

Candidates who have resumes should bring them, but they are not required.

Express will follow up with candidates throughout the week to complete a phone interview and match applicants with available jobs.

Companies that are hiring are located in throughout the Greater Grand Rapids area, including downtown, Kentwood, Walker, Byron Center, and Caledonia.

Positions include a mix of light industrial and skilled trades positions, including: warehouse, machine operation, maintenance technicians, machinists, delivery drivers, welders, assembly, and more. Pay ranges from $12 to $25.00 per hour.

Those who are interested can see more details on the Express Employment Professionals website. Those who can’t attend can call the office to scheduled a phone interview at 616-281-0611.

