Curfew results in calm Sunday night in Grand Rapids

During the first night of curfew, nine curfew-related arrests were made.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapid Mayor Rosalynn Bliss announced the implementation of a 48-hour curfew Sunday after destructive riots Saturday night. Sunday was the first night of curfew, and according to the City of Grand Rapids, the night was quiet and calm.

On Monday morning, a statement was sent out from city officials thanking the community for their cooperation.

“Grand Rapids city officials are thanking the community this morning for its partnership following a calm Sunday night,” the statement reads. “The curfew was respected across the community.”

During the first night of curfew, nine curfew-related arrests were made, according to the statement. All nine arrests were made without incident, and officers informed community members about the curfew to give them an opportunity to comply before arrests were made.

The city also received multi-agency support from federal, state, county and local partners, whose support will continue into tonight’s curfew.

“Yesterday began in a remarkable and very Grand Rapids way with hundreds of volunteers gathering to clean up the damage from Saturday night. It was truly moving to see the community come together in an organic way to help our city and business owners recover from the damage,” City Manager Mark Washington said.

“The partnership continued last night as our residents respected and stayed home during the curfew period. There is other damage that we need to address that is unrelated to property. It is the damage due to long-held tension between some members of the community and the police department. We continue to be committed to rebuilding that trust.”

The city curfew will continue tonight and last from 7 p.m. – 5 a.m. Those who violate the curfew will get charged with a misdemeanor, resulting in up to 90 days in jail and/or up to $500 in fines.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.