GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Red Hot Inn in Grand Rapids is closing. After 50 years, the last 35 at the corner of Leonard and East Beltline, the restaurant will shut down Friday evening June 21. And many customers are sorry to see it go.

“Because these are the best hot dogs on the face of the earth,” says Tim Ryan while he munches a Red Hot. “Been eating them all my life.”

“I even came for breakfast a number of times,” laughs Norma Drew. “Why are they closing? They always seemed busy.”

Next door neighbor Priority Health is buying the property where the restaurant sits on Leonard near the intersection with East Beltline.

“We got a new opportunity,” says restaurant owner Jim Koukios. “We have been here 35 years and it has been a great run. It has been my life’s work. We just got a good opportunity. We have mixed emotions. It is happy and sad.”

Before Red Hot Inn closes, customers have been lining up and crowding in, getting at least one last meal.

“Sorry to see it go,” says Mike Mull. “I’ve enjoyed it over the years.”

“We came to create one last memory before it closes,” says Jovani Wilks alongside sister Avayah. “The really good chili dogs.”

Restaurant owner Jim Koukios says someday he may open a new Red Hot Inn at a different location. After a vacation, he says the family will discuss the possibilities.

“Maybe something a little smaller and more fun,” he says. “Who knows what the future holds. People love us, so we are going to do something.”

