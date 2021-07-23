GRPD: Cyclist is 'seriously injured' after being hit by car in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A cyclist is seriously injured after being hit by a car Thursday night in Grand Rapids, police say.
The incident happened a little before 11:30 p.m. near 11th Street and Fremont Avenue.
Information on the crash is currently limited, along with the cyclist's condition. This story will be updated as more information is released.
***This is a developing story. Check back for updated.
