DACA walk scheduled for Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A walk in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) is being held today in Grand Rapids.

The event, called “DACA: Let us dream” is scheduled to take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at Garfield Park.

As of 5 p.m., 235 people responded as interested on the event Facebook page.

“Please walk with us if you know and love a 'Dreamer,'” the event page reads. "We ask that you make time to walk for all 800,000 of us, for all of those that never got the chance to apply. Walk for your neighbor, walk for your sister, your friend, your cousin, your spouse. We need your support.”

The event is being hosted by Movimiento Cosecha GR, a branch of a national movement fighting for dignity, respect and protection for undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The walk comes days after the Supreme Court made a historical decision to rule against the Trump Administration’s attempt to end DACA.

Through this walk, Movimiento Cosecha GR hopes to reduce the stigma surrounding DACA and undocumented immigrants in the United States.

