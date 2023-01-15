Daddy Pete's BBQ closing after 6 years

Staff say they were thankful to have made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effects lingered and hurt their business over time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After six years of serving slow-smoked barbeque to Grand Rapids and beyond, Daddy Pete's is closing their take-out storefront.

The restaurant, located at 2921 Eastern Avenue SE, offered a unique barbecue style to the area, along with traditional sides and plant-based and vegan options.

"It is through our amazing team (past and present), and our guests (who have become more like family) that we have had such a memorable run as a brick and mortar food purveyor," management wrote on Facebook.

Staff say they were thankful to have made it through the COVID-19 pandemic, but the effects lingered and hurt their business over time.

"We did not make it through unscathed. Over time, the costs to operate, the labor shortages, and the overall toll on our personal health and well-being became more weight than we were able to bear," they wrote.

Restaurant staff said that it may not be the end of Daddy Pete's forever, but they are taking time to consider more sustainable business models.

