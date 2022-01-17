Dancing for Dollars in Muskegon to fight hunger

Tim Taylor is participating in "Dancing with the Local Stars" and hopes to raise $15k for local food pantries

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Some determined dancers are busting a move for a good cause in Muskegon.

Tim Taylor, managing partner of the popular Hamburger Mikey restaurant, is competing in "Dancing with the Local Stars" next month, which raises money for local food pantries.

Every weekend until the Feb. 25 competition, he and his friends are busting some moves near different Muskegon intersections to raise money to donate.

He and his dance partner Lisa have set a goal to raise $15,000. Tim knew he would need to use social media to fundraise...that's when he decided to take his dancing to the streets.

"I wanted to use the social media platform we have through the restaurant and I do something that would be shareable. And with all that is going on out there, I wanted to give people a reason to laugh," said Tim.

If you'd like to see their moves in person, they'll be in downtown Muskegon at the corner of Fourth and Western, in front of the convention center this weekend.

There is a Go Fund Me account set up to help Tim and Lisa reach their $15,000 goal — visit it here.

For more information about Dancing with the Local Stars, including how to buy tickets for the two-day event, visit this website.

