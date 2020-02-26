MUSKEGON, Mich. — The 12th annual Dancing with the Local Stars event will have the largest cast to date.

This year 42 locals will pair up with 11 professional dancers to perform at the Delta Hotel in downtown Muskegon. The number of stars is nearly double from last year.

The annual event, sponsored by the Women's Division Chamber of Commerce raises money for local food pantries.

Participants include business owners and nonprofit professionals, a pharmacist, a fifth grade teacher, a firefighter, the co-owner of Rad Dads' Taco & Tequila Bar, and the Ogema of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians.

Last year, the event raised more than $135,000, bringing the total amount fund raised in nearly a dozen years to $1 million.

The proceeds go to fighting hunger in Muskegon County, and lower Oceana and upper Ottawa counties.

Tickets are sold out, but performances are in the evenings of February 27 through 29, with an additional matinee on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Find more information about Dancing with Local Stars on Visit Muskegon's website.

