Potentially dangerous heat and humidity impacting schools, sports in West Michigan

Some schools and programs have canceled classes or adjusted schedules with the safety of students and staff in mind.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is expecting dangerously hot feels-like temperatures over Wednesday and Thursday, which has impacted schools and sports programs in the area.

For the majority of the school year heat isn't much of a concern, and school officials say it doesn't make sense for districts to install expensive air conditioning units. But when very hot temperatures hit West Michigan, those schools are forced to adjust for the safety of students and faculty.

On Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures are expected to stretch into the 90s, with dew points in the mid-70s. This is expected to push the feels-like temperature into the triple digits on both days.

On Tuesday, Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced it would be transitioning to half days on Wednesday and Thursday for its elementary schools, middle schools and Central High School. Grand Haven High School does have air conditioning, and will still have full days.

Jenison Public Schools also announced that the district will have a half day for all schools on Wednesday and Thursday, releasing students before noon each day.

In Cedar Springs, Beach Elementary will be closed on Thursday only, with all other buildings remaining open.

The heat is also starting to impact the first week of high school football season.

Earlier this week, officials announced the game between Grand Rapids West Catholic and Edwardsburg would be pushed from Thursday to Friday.

Hamilton Schools announced Wednesday that its game at Plainwell will still be on Thursday, but will be pushed back to 8 p.m. to allow for cooler evening temperatures.

Finally, Holland Public Schools has its first day on Wednesday, which was already a planned early dismissal. Officials say all the district's buildings have air conditioning, but they will be closely watching weather conditions to make decisions about all outdoor activities.

