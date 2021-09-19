Dangerous swimming conditions coming to West Michigan, NWS says

Beachgoers are encouraged to avoid swimming and going out on piers Monday and Tuesday.

The National Weather Service says dangerous swimming conditions are headed to West Michigan throughout Monday and Tuesday. With wind speeds increasing, high waves are expected along the lakeshore, especially north of Grand Haven.

The NWS says Lake Michigan will be particularly dangerous Monday night into Tuesday, with waves predicted to reach five to eight feet. Higher waves are possible.

During this time, beachgoers are encouraged to avoid swimming and going out on piers. The south side of piers can be especially dangerous during these conditions.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.