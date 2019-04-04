Deputies with the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after they say he shot a building at a park in Michigan's Wawatam Township.

24-year-old Kaiser Lee Gillhespy of Grand Rapids was arrested Wednesday. On March 29, investigators say surveillance cameras caught Gillhespy shooting a long gun into a building at Headlands Dark Sky Park before he fled.

Gillhespy now faces eight felony counts over the incident. He will be arraigned in court Thursday.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.