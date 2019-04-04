Deputies with the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after they say he shot a building at a park in Michigan's Wawatam Township.

24-year-old Kaiser Lee Gillhespy of Grand Rapids was arrested Wednesday. On March 29, investigators say surveillance cameras caught Gillhespy shooting a long gun into a building at Headlands Dark Sky Park before he fled.

Gillhespy now faces eight felony counts over the incident. He will be arraigned in court Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .