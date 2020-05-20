Davenport plans to offer hybrid classes in the fall

The university has a Coronavirus Preparedness Taskforce that has outlined plans for students, faculty and staff to ensure a safe return to campus.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Davenport University announced Monday that it plans to offer both on campus and online classes in the fall.

The university has a Coronavirus Preparedness Taskforce that has outlined plans for students, faculty and staff to ensure a safe return to campus.

Davenport plans to utilize small class sizes and a hybrid teaching approach. These classes will combine on campus and online experiences to maintain social distancing.

Additionally, the taskforce has created stricter cleaning protocols and will require face masks be worn on campus. They also said dining halls will accommodate take-out options and that students will live in residence halls with 100% private bedrooms.

These bedrooms are located in Davenport’s W.A. Lettinga Campus in Grand Rapids. The building offers student living arrangements with private rooms for up to 800 students. The university encourages students to apply for housing as soon as possible.

Currently, the university is in the process of creating hybrid learning models for fall classes, which are scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

“Our students need to be able to pursue their dreams and Davenport remains committed to helping them achieve those dreams,” said Dr. Richard J. Pappas, president of Davenport University. “We know we don’t have all the answers about what will come next, but our university has the flexibility, the agility and the experience to adapt and ensure our students don’t miss a step when it comes to their future.”

