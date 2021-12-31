Day Trippin': Welcome to Ada!

Join us as we explore Ada for this edition of Day Trippin'.

ADA, Michigan — Ada is a thriving town located between the Grand River and the Thornapple River. It's the perfect place for a quick day trip!

Start your day with a morning pick me up from Brody's Be Cafe. When you buy a cappuccino from Brody’s you become a part of a much bigger purpose. This quant coffee café provides special needs adults an opportunity to work.

Employee Liam Doyle describes working at Brody's as the best place on earth for people with down syndrome, giving him the opportunity to grow as a worker and an artist. Liam is well known for being an Elvis tribute artist, so when he is not serving up the coffee he will steal your heart with his vocals.

"Statistics show that 80% of people with disabilities don't ever have meaningful employment," said executive director Rachel Stadt. "Finding meaningful employment was just something we thought the community needed. So here we are."

Stop in to support their efforts or donate here.

After getting your caffeine fix you can reconnect with yourself and even make a few new furry friends at Bluebird Meadows Farm Goat Yoga.

Owner Lisa Jonhson says she enjoys her farm most when sharing it with others. So, she decided to offer her hidden oasis to the community in a unique way — goat yoga.

"In the spring, summer, and fall we offer goat yoga. You, your yoga, the earth, and the goats create the perfect environment," stated Jonhson.

“In the winter months, we still have people come and have people do animal happy hours and come into the pasture and enjoy time with the goats.”

Why goats?

"Goats are a really friendly animal and they kinda have an old soul. That is a really great combination to elevate everybody's day," explained Jonhson.

While the goats steal the show, the horse, donkey, ducks, and the pig named Alphy are sure to also keep you entertained.

If animals aren't your style, enjoy their 16 miles worth of trails. Park staff clears the trails twice a day to keep them as clear as possible, fostering a pedestrian-friendly environment from rural portions of Ada to the downtown village.

After all that exercise you’ll surely work up an appetite. For eight years and counting, Gravel Bottom Brewery attributes its success to the community and one talented brewer.

Their three-barrel system provides beer for twenty frequently changing taps with 300 to 400 recipes. They also offer a full food menu, indoor and outdoor seating, fire pits, and games.

End your day by supporting all the local boutiques in town, checking out the amphitheater, and local parks.

