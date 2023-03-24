20 kilos of fentanyl, enough to overdose nearly all of Michigan population, seized during traffic stop

This comes just weeks after Michigan State Police troopers recovered four kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

DETROIT — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Division Office seized 20 kilograms of fentanyl on Wednesday, which is enough to overdose nearly all of Michigan's population.

Investigators had tracked the delivery of fentanyl from Grand Rapids to Detroit after receiving a tip from Kent County law enforcement.

On Wednesday, suspects believed to be involved with a Mexican cartel sent an Ohio woman to deliver the fentanyl. Investigators later initiated a traffic stop and seized 20 kilos of fentanyl and one firearm. The woman was taken into custody by police.

The identities of the suspects involved will not be released at this time.

“Drug cartels like CJNG and Sinaloa attempt to flood our communities with illicit drugs,” said DEA Special Agent in Orville O. Greene. “We will continue to work vigorously to identify other associates tied to the delivery of this fentanyl that would have caused untold suffering had it reached its intended destination.”

This comes just weeks after Michigan State Police troopers recovered four kilograms of fentanyl during a traffic stop. A California resident had been trying to smuggle the drug into Michigan.

Investigators said they found four kilos of fentanyl vacuum sealed inside a duffle bag. Detectives also found two additional kilos of suspected fentanyl at a second venue along with $30,000 in cash.

If you need help with addiction, you can visit Michigan National Rehab or call the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Hotline at 1-888-733-7753.

Recovery assistance is also offered through MSP Angel Program at https://www.michigan.gov/msp/divisions/grantscommunityservices/angel.

