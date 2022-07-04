Hundreds of people wrote into 13 ON YOUR SIDE saying they hadn't gotten their check yet, but insurance and state officials say there's no reason to worry right now.

Auto insurance companies have one more month to send out $400 refund checks to qualifying Michiganders. Insurers got the funds about a month ago, about $3 Billion total in surplus funds from the state.

Hundreds of people wrote into 13 ON YOUR SIDE saying they hadn't gotten their check yet. Both insurance and state officials say there's no reason to worry about not getting your check right now.

"I'm just surprised that I got the check as quick as I did," Deborah Villarreal says.

The $400 refund checks have already hit some Michiganders' mailboxes, like Villarreal who's covered by Auto Owners Insurance.



"I got it a couple of weeks ago, and I was kind of surprised because I really thought that they would just go ahead and credit my insurance once it renews in May," she says.

And there's others like Jill Young, waiting on a check from Meemic.



"We have not received it yet," she says. "The sooner the better. But we're used to (it). Being the last name 'Young,' we're used to being at the end of everything. If they go ABC order, we're at the end."

The deadline for auto insurance companies to send out refunds by check or ACH deposit is May 9th, and VTC Insurance Group C.O.O and Insurance Counselor Brian Klein says larger insurers may be slower with their process.

"The holdup could be a various things," he says. "As far as the difference between large and small, you may find that larger companies may take longer. But again, it gets back to the technology that might be behind that company."

While some are speculating that companies are holding onto the funds as long as they can to collect interest, Klein believes insurers haven't really had the money for long enough.



"I just don't think that's true," he says.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services released the funds in early March to more than 100 insurers, who have to get the checks out to 7.5 Million drivers.



"So be a little patient," Director Anita Fox says.

She expects companies to be at different paces. She says make sure your insurer has your current address and bank account information. The check will come from your insurer who insured you on October 31st, 2021 at 11:59 P.M., if you qualify.

"If you don't get your refund, that's who you need to contact," Fox says.

If you can't get an answer from your insurer, you can find an FAQ page on the DIFS website. You can also call the department Monday through Friday 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437).

Multiple auto insurance companies issued statements to 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the checks, but they declined to interview about where they're at in the process or share how many checks have been issued already.

"Farmers will begin to issue auto insurance refunds to eligible customers in Michigan the week of April 11th. Customers will receive their refunds in the form of a check by mail. Customers with questions are encouraged to contact their local Farmers agent."

"Citizens is actively working to get refunds out to our insureds as quickly as possible before the May 9th deadline set by MCCA. Given the high volume of customers receiving refunds, we implemented a phased rollout of payments that has already begun and is expected to be completed over the next few weeks."

"State Farm is in the process of issuing Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) refund checks to eligible vehicle policyholders prior to the 60-day deadline (May 9)."

"Eligible Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance personal auto and business lines customers will receive their MCCA refund by May 9. Customers with EFT on file for their policy will receive their refunds directly to their account; otherwise, the customer will be mailed a check."

