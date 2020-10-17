Deadline to register to vote online, by mail ends Monday

Through Oct. 19, eligible Michigan citizens can register online or by mail – the envelope will have to be postmarked by Oct.19.

Through Oct. 19, eligible Michigan citizens can register online or by mail – the envelope will have to be postmarked by Oct.19. If this date is missed, Michiganders can still register to vote at their city or township clerk’s office through election day with documentation verifying residency. There, people can also apply for and return an absentee ballot.

“With more than 1 million ballots already returned, we’re seeing an incredible amount of enthusiasm from Michiganders excited to participate in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. “Voters have more options than ever before for how to register and cast their ballot, and that’s why we’ve been working around the clock to ensure citizens understand those options and can exercise their rights in the way that works best for them.”

Michiganders who have already registered can vote early at their clerk’s office now through the day before the election. On election day, registered voters must vote at their local polling place.

Those who already have their ballots are encouraged to return them as soon as possible, by mail no later than Oct. 19.

