'Last year was awful': Local dealership hopeful for auto industry rebound

Jim Ferenz says customers are finally able to get repairs finished in one day thanks to parts supply growing.

MICHIGAN, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic created an ongoing crisis for supply chains all over the world. One of the easiest impacts to see over the past two years was the automotive industry. Low supply of new cars, high prices for used vehicles and long wait times for repairs highlighted 2020 and 2021.

"Last year was awful," said Jim Ferenz, general manager of Preferred Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. "We had people waiting for weeks on end, some cars disabled for a couple months."

He says that supply chain delay was partially to blame, but also says that suppliers struggling to maintain full staff was another issue. Specific parts, especially electronics were incredibly hard to source - taking months to get things like computer modules and other electronics in some cases.

Ferenz says this isn't the first time supply chain has impacted the industry. Dealing with part or even full vehicle recalls has prepared him and his team, but nobody was fully sheltered from the effects of the pandemic. Almost two years later, Ferenz believes there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

"We had to call the audible," he said, "and that’s what we did. I definitely think that it has turned the corner and we’ll be using a lot of our own suppliers."

To weather the storm, his mechanics started looking for parts from a number of new suppliers all over the country.

"We’ll do some shopping anywhere and everywhere just to make sure our customers aren’t waiting very long," he said.

If a new part couldn't be easily or quickly sourced, they've turned to aftermarket solutions.

If you ask Ferenz, it's been paying off. He says people are able to come in and get some fixes done same day, and they've been seeing lower wait times consistently over the past month or so. He says suppliers have started to fill their stock, and crucially are bringing employees back or hiring new ones, allowing those old suppliers to better keep up with demand.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.