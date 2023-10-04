Dean of Transportation addresses concerns over Grand Rapids Public Schools bussing issues

Kellie Dean, CEO of the bussing company responsible for over 45-hundred riders, said one issue that's impacted them is the national bus driver shortage.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Concerns over communication and bus arrival times was top of mind for many parents who attended Dean Transportations public meeting at Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) University.

Kellie Dean, CEO of the bussing company responsible for over 45-hundred riders, said one issue that's impacted them is the national bus driver shortage.

"We're able to complete all of our bus runs, but many of them as the school year has started, have ran behind because of having to double up in many cases, but it is much improved," said Dean. "Our problem is, is that a good solid person could get interviewed at the Home Depot and they can go to work there this week. If we hire a good solid person, after checking all the background that we do with fingerprints, background checks, physical examination driving records, it takes us six to eight weeks to have somebody trained."

Parent Seth Moore has experienced the delays.

"My daughter specifically, has had times where she's been on the bus for an hour and a half, you know, from school, getting dropped off at like 5:30 at night," said Moore.

Many parents added that when their children's bus is running late, they would like more communication as to where the bus is. Something Dean said can be addressed through their new app "Here Comes The Bus". As of right now, there are only around 700 GRPS accounts made for the app.

"They can actually locate their bus, on route to and from home," said Dean.

Grand Rapids Public Schools Communications Director Leon Hendrix said, these meetings for parents will continue.

"This is them living up to the demands of the school district to do better for our kids, we will have this problem addressed, we will make changes, and we will not have our families having to feel the way they do about how we transport their kids," said Hendrix.

