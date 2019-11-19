GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you or someone you know if looking for a job, Dean Transportation is hosting a hiring event for qualified bus drivers.

It's happening at the Grand River Hotel, located at 270 Ann St. NW, in Grand Rapids from 2 until 7 p.m.

Dean Transportation is looking for hire qualified candidates to drive school buses in the Grand Rapids area. Those interested in employment can check out the event and learn more about Dean Transportation, benefits and paid training.

Immediate interviews and on-the-spot job offers are available.

Dean Transportation, headquartered in Michigan, is a family-owned business with over a 50 year history. Dean Transportation is proud to partner with School Districts and Intermediate School Districts throughout the state. Dean Transportation currently employs approximately 2,000 people and operates approximately 1,200 vehicles across Michigan.

