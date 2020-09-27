Dearborn officer fatally shoots man stabbing girlfriend

Officers forced their way inside and found the 43-year-old man attacking the woman inside a bathroom.

DEARBORN, Mich. — A suburban Detroit police officer has shot and killed a man during a domestic violence stabbing.

Dearborn Police Chief Ronald Haddad says the officer did what needed to be done when the officer fatally shot the man who was armed with a knife and attacking his girlfriend Sunday morning in a Dearborn apartment.

The 39-year-old woman called 911 repeatedly around 6:22 a.m. saying she was being assaulted by her boyfriend. The Detroit News reports responding officers could hear the woman yelling for help inside the apartment.

Officers forced their way inside and found the 43-year-old man attacking the woman inside a bathroom. He was shot several times.

