Person dies after accident at Battle Creek Air Show

Authorities say a person died during the pyrotechnic portion of the festival Saturday afternoon.
Battle Creek Police on the scene of the Air Show Saturday afternoon.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan — A person is dead after an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, police say.

The death happened around 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon during the pyrotechnic portion of the show.

Police are not providing any more information at this time while it is still under investigation.

Battle Creek Fire crews, police and Federal Aviation Administration are at the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    

