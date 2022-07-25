Grand Rapids' hardest hit areas begin debris cleanup after weekend storms

Grand Rapids Fire Department had more than 175 calls in a 24 hour period starting Saturday night. Many crews continue to remove down wires and trees from roads.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday's storms took a toll on Grand Rapids, especially on the Westside.

City crews and electric crews worked Monday to clear remaining debris and downed lines from roadways and other areas.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department had more than 175 calls in a 24 period starting Saturday night. That is more than double their normal amount of calls.

"Our crews couldn't even rehab Saturday, they just went from call to call to call," said GRFD Deputy Chief Brad Brown, "I guarantee when they went home Sunday morning, they were exhausted because I know I was."

Brown said the "vast majority" of calls they had were for for wire-related incidents. At one point Saturday night, they had more than 50 calls in the queue where they did not have units available to send. In total, they had a little more than 125 wire-related calls.

Other calls included lightening strikes causing fire, like a significant fire at an Eastern Avenue apartment complex. They also responded to a chimney struck by lightning and exploding onto a roof, and water main and gas being taken out by the weather. That's all in addition to their regular call volume.

Brown said the emergency manager notified the City prior to the storm, so they were prepared with extra staff on hand heading into Saturday.

"We triage the calls, we prioritize the calls, and we do have certain rigs to send to those life threatening medicals and structure fires," said Brown, "But some of those lower acuity calls are going to take a few hours for us to get there."

