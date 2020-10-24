Decision that 'undermined' Gov. Whitmer spices up court race

Whitmer says she was “undermined.”

DETROIT — Two seats are up for election on the Michigan Supreme Court. And a recent decision that torpedoed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's orders during the coronavirus pandemic has led to calls for political payback.

The court struck down orders to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying Whitmer acted under a 1945 law that was unconstitutional.

The opinion was 4-3, with Republican justices ruling against the Democratic governor. Whitmer says she was “undermined.”

If Elizabeth Welch and Chief Justice Bridget McCormack win, Democratic nominees will be in the court’s majority for the first time since 2010. The Republicans are Brock Swartzle and Mary Kelly.

