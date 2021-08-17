'Deep sorrow' | Family of suspect in deputy’s shooting death releases statement

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends."

The family of Kyle Goidosik, the suspect in the shooting death of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Proxmire, released a statement Tuesday morning expressing sorrow and condolences.

The statement was issued through Goidosik Morse Disability Law Group and is signed at the bottom by Gary and Kim Goidosik, who identified themselves as the suspect’s parents. Below is the statement:

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our deep sorrow over the death of Officer Ryan Proxmire and extend our condolences to his family and friends.

"We also grieve the loss of Kyle, who for years was tormented by invasive and irrational thoughts.

"This was another senseless and terrible tragedy that the American people have witnessed by one suffering from delusional and irrational thoughts.

"It is my hope that we, as a community, can find a way to help those in need.

"We ask that the members of the media allow our family the privacy we need to grieve these tragic losses."

Kyle Goidosik was shot and killed by Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputies overnight Sunday. MSP said the shooting occurred when Portage Police Department tried to pull Goidosik over for an unknown violation early Sunday morning.

Goidosik refused to pull over, leading police on a pursuit. He fired multiple rounds during the chase, striking Deputy Ryan Proxmire. The deputy later died from his injuries.

