Firearm deer season is here, and more than 550,000 hunters from all over the state and the country are here for their shot at a buck. It's a big deal for Michigan's economy, with $8.9 billion coming from the season.

It's a big deal for the hunters too, taking in the fresh air and waiting for the perfect shot.

Jeff Foura spent opening day searching for that big buck.

"It's always exciting to be up early and be in the blind before the sun comes up," he says.

He came to Ionia County all the way from Midland to his family deer camp, and he's passing along everything he's learned to his son.

"Teaching my son to do something my dad taught me is special," Foura says. "There's things I remember my dad telling me that I'm now passing onto him... basically how to be silent and invisible in the woods."

He was hoping for the perfect conditions.

"Today's not the best day, not the worst," Foura says. "The best weather for hunting is snow on the ground, that way you can track it."

Unfortunately, his first day was unlucky.

"I've seen every sign of deer today, except a deer," Foura says.

But out in Muskegon County, there was better luck for hunters, with multiple people getting to take home a buck.

For Foura, hopefully the next time will be a better day.

"It's exciting, you finally see one coming at you and (you think) 'Are you gonna hit it? Are you gonna miss it? Are you gonna do everything right?'" he says.

