GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that it's Opening Day and hunting season is in full effect, a number of outdoorsmen and women from across the state are heading Up North and leaving their significant others home alone for the weekend.

We endearingly call them "deer hunting widows" and they'll be on the hunt for their own kind of fun this weekend.

Many places in West Michigan are offering deer hunting widow events and special, including Alpine Hair and Day Spa. The salon is offering discounted pamper sessions.

Deer hunting widows can get 20% off all spa services this weekend. The salon is located at 5353 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park.

More Deer Hunting Widow Events and Sales:

Deer Hunter Widow Weekend

Friday, Nov. 15

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hudonsville Antiques, 3704 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville

Hunters' Widows' Party, Craft and Vendor Extravaganza

Friday, Nov. 15

3 to 11:30 p.m.

American Legion Neal E. Fonger Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville

Deer Hunter Widow Shopping Events

Friday, Nov. 15

6 to 8 p.m.

Unique Boutique, 4254 Grand Haven Rd., Norton Shores

The Deer Widow Gathering

Friday, Nov. 15

6 to 10 p.m.

Elevated Grand Rapids, 1750 Clyde Park SW, Grand Rapids

Deer Hunters Widow Night Sale

Friday, Nov. 15

6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Century Antiques, 445 Century Ave. SW Ste 4, Grand Rapids

Hunter's Widow Sale

Friday, Nov. 15

6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Warehouse One Antiques, 449 Century Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Deer Hunting Widow's Shopping Night

Friday, Nov. 15

6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Lost & Found - Treasures of Old and New, 445 Century Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Deer Hunter Widow's Party

Friday, Nov. 15

8 p.m.

Southside Bar & Grill, 229 W Randall St., Coopersville

23rd Annual Deer Widow's Vendor & Craft Show

Saturday, Nov. 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dunes Express Inn & Suites, 2248 N. Comfort Dr., Hart

Deer Widows Craft & Vendor Show

Saturday, Nov. 16

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Grant Area District Library, 122 S. Elder Ave., Grant

Deer Widows Weekend Sale

Saturday, Nov. 16

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blondie Blossom Boutique, 12650 Bailey Rd., Ravenna

Deer Widows CPL Class

Saturday, Nov. 16

8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fruitport Conservation Club, 5373 E Sternberg Rd., Fruitport

Deer Widows' Day Out

Sunday, Nov. 17

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Arlington Woods LLC, 3785 Evanston Ave, Muskegon

