GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that it's Opening Day and hunting season is in full effect, a number of outdoorsmen and women from across the state are heading Up North and leaving their significant others home alone for the weekend.
We endearingly call them "deer hunting widows" and they'll be on the hunt for their own kind of fun this weekend.
Many places in West Michigan are offering deer hunting widow events and special, including Alpine Hair and Day Spa. The salon is offering discounted pamper sessions.
Deer hunting widows can get 20% off all spa services this weekend. The salon is located at 5353 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park.
More Deer Hunting Widow Events and Sales:
Deer Hunter Widow Weekend
Friday, Nov. 15
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hudonsville Antiques, 3704 Chicago Dr., Hudsonville
Hunters' Widows' Party, Craft and Vendor Extravaganza
Friday, Nov. 15
3 to 11:30 p.m.
American Legion Neal E. Fonger Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave. SW, Grandville
Deer Hunter Widow Shopping Events
Friday, Nov. 15
6 to 8 p.m.
Unique Boutique, 4254 Grand Haven Rd., Norton Shores
The Deer Widow Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15
6 to 10 p.m.
Elevated Grand Rapids, 1750 Clyde Park SW, Grand Rapids
Deer Hunters Widow Night Sale
Friday, Nov. 15
6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Century Antiques, 445 Century Ave. SW Ste 4, Grand Rapids
Hunter's Widow Sale
Friday, Nov. 15
6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Warehouse One Antiques, 449 Century Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Deer Hunting Widow's Shopping Night
Friday, Nov. 15
6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Lost & Found - Treasures of Old and New, 445 Century Ave. SW, Grand Rapids
Deer Hunter Widow's Party
Friday, Nov. 15
8 p.m.
Southside Bar & Grill, 229 W Randall St., Coopersville
23rd Annual Deer Widow's Vendor & Craft Show
Saturday, Nov. 16
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dunes Express Inn & Suites, 2248 N. Comfort Dr., Hart
Deer Widows Craft & Vendor Show
Saturday, Nov. 16
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Grant Area District Library, 122 S. Elder Ave., Grant
Deer Widows Weekend Sale
Saturday, Nov. 16
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Blondie Blossom Boutique, 12650 Bailey Rd., Ravenna
Deer Widows CPL Class
Saturday, Nov. 16
8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Fruitport Conservation Club, 5373 E Sternberg Rd., Fruitport
Deer Widows' Day Out
Sunday, Nov. 17
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Arlington Woods LLC, 3785 Evanston Ave, Muskegon
