Degage launching $1.3M fundraising campaign for expansion

Degage Ministries holding Sept. 2 event to launch $1.3 million public fundraising effort to expand services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Degage Ministries will launch a public fundraising campaign in hopes of raising enough money to expand services downtown Grand Rapids.

The faith-based homeless support agency will hold a campaign launch event Wednesday, Sept. 2 on the grounds of their expanded property at the northwest corner of Sheldon Avenue and Cherry Street.

Organization leaders will announce a goal of seeking $1.3 million in donations from the public as part of an overall $6.7 million campaign to expand its facilities and increase its capabilities to serve more meals, provide more wellness activities as well as add more beds to its women's shelter program.

“Degage Ministries ensures that our city continues to be a place of possibility for everyone,” said Marge Palmerlee, Executive Director at Degage. “To meet growing community needs, we are expanding our capacity and advancing our mission by constructing a new three-story building and renovating our current facility. The expansion and renovation project will allow us to help more people find the path to a more sustainable future.”

The expanded dining room will serve 90,000 meals a year, going from 120 to 180 seats. There will also be a day wellness center providing 1,000 - 2,000 new wellness visits per year, a workforce development center with expanded programming, and an expanded Open Door Women's Center.

The women's center will include new rooms for women and children. Degage said there will be an increase from 40 to 66 beds and third-shift sleeping space.

More details about the expansion campaign will likely be released Sept. 2.

