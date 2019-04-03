GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Grand Rapids homeless shelter has big plans for 2019.

Degage Ministries has announced that it will demolish a portion of the carriage house building, located at 139 Sheldon Ave. SE, and build a new $6 million structure in its place. The new project will allow the nonprofit to expand their services for homeless and low-income residents in Grand Rapids.

Degage officials say the demolition of the carriage house building will start this spring. Once it's finished, a two-and-a-half story building will go up. The new building will be attached the Degage's headquarters, located at 144 Division Ave. S.

Officials estimate the project will take about a year to complete, but the new space will provide plenty of benefits. Degage plans on moving its dining room into the renovated building to expand seating, as well as the kitchen. The women's shelter will also see an expansion that should double the number of available beds. The added space will allow Degage to help even more people find jobs and more stable housing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.