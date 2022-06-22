Degage Ministries launches short film series to address homelessness

Each film showing will have a discussion afterward with local nonprofits on the panel. The showings are free to attend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, Degage Ministries will launch a short film series to address homelessness.

Called "Unhoused", the series will feature two films that will be shown at Wealthy Theatre. The films will dig into the causes and solutions of homelessness.

Each film showing will have a discussion afterward with local nonprofits on the panel.

On Wednesday, the documentary "Us and Them" will be shown at 6 p.m. On July 20, "The Public" will be shown beginning at 6 p.m.

Following these film showings, an outdoor celebration will be held on Aug. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Degage Ministries.

The showings are free to attend. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event. If you would like to purchase an alcoholic drink, a basic membership at Wealthy Theatre is required.

Degage Ministries provides programming for those in need, including providing shelter, food and referrals for more help.

