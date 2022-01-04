'He's still fighting' | Labradoodle found 'engulfed in flames' fighting through complications

A rescue in Georgia has been providing updates on the dog, Will, since complications set in on Dec. 28.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Labradoodle that was found "engulfed in flames" in DeKalb County is fighting through complications as the rescue service taking care of the dog and supporters online rally to help him through it.

The latest update posted on Monday has supporters feeling hopeful, after the rescue operation posted Will was maintaining his temperature after bouts with fever and able to stand and move around some.

The recovery process is intensive with the Labradoodle, who was first round burned in early December.

On Dec. 28, Dog Days Rescue reported that Will "has given us quite the scare today." He was having trouble regulating his body temperature before they were able to stabilize it by swaddling him in blankets.

They had also tried an expensive stem cell treatment to heal his burns that was not "showing the results we'd hoped for." So they opted for cod skin grafts - a $6,000 procedure that they later said the company that makes the grafts, Jorgensen, was going to donate.

The day after Will began experiencing difficulties, Dog Days Rescue relayed that he'd received a blood transfusion and was on oxygen and IV fluids, as well as medications.

"He's still fighting so we'll continue fighting with him," they said. "We knew there was a very high likelihood of complications. This is a big one."

After a long night of critical care, the rescue service said he was stabilized and transported to an emergency care hospital. Things appeared to be turning around, as they said Wil had gotten some of his appetite back.

"Will is strong, he wants to live, he's loving despite everything and his sweet demeanor hasn't wavered a bit," they wrote. "He's nothing short of incredible."

New Year's Eve produced another scare, though, as Will spiked another fever.

After he was stabilized on more medications, Dog Days Rescue wrote: "This is going to be a rocky uphill climb. We're in a very scary and dangerous part of his healing process."

On New Year's Day, Dog Days Rescue updated Will's situation. He was stable and stood up, and another fever spike was managed quickly. They also believe there might be an infection that is being treated with multiple antibiotics.

"He's eating great! So is body is starting to be able to keep up again," they wrote.

The next day's update sounded less optimistic, before the update on Monday.

"Will's temperature is maintaining, which is awesome! He's eating but still not enough to make us happy so we're trying homemade food for him. He's standing and moving in short spurts but it's exhausting for him. Of course, he's still on his pain killer cocktail and antibiotic cocktail. We still have a few days before we can expect the results of the culture," Dog Days Rescue posted.

The organization is still asking for prayers and support, and directs anyone who wishes to make a donation to the continued cost of Will's care to do so via the following means: