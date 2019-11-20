GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are searching for two men who robbed a pizza delivery driver overnight Wednesday.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Livingston Avenue NE, in the area of Hastings Street NE, in Grand Rapids.

Police say a Domino's delivery driver was trying to deliver a pizza when someone came from the side of the house and distracted him. A second person came up behind and assaulted the driver.

Police tried to find the suspects with a K-9 track, but were not successful.

The first suspect is described as a man between 18 and 25 years old. He had scruffy facial hair, dark blonde or light brown hair and was about 5'10" and 150 lbs. He was last seen in a gray zip-up, hooded sweatshirt or coat.

The second suspect was about the same size and between 18 and 20 years old. He had on a dark blue, zip-up hooded sweatshirt or coat.

The situation is under active investigation, anyone with information is asked to call GRPD 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.