
Demolition begins on former venue 'The Orbit Room' after standing vacant for years

The venue closed at the end of 2018 after multiple public assembly violations.
Credit: 13 OYS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was once a thriving music venue on Grand Rapids southeast side will soon be a distant memory. 

Demolition has begun at The Orbit Room, nearly four years after its permanent closure. The venue closed at the end of 2018 after multiple public assembly violations.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews drove by the site Tuesday, located at 2525 Lake Eastbrook Blvd. SE, where teardown has already begun. Much of the work has started on the opposite end of the strip The Orbit Room stands, but parts of the roof have already begun being taken off.  

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    

