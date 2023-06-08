Demolition on former coal plant underway in Holland

While the James DeYoung Power Plant has been closed since 2017, demolition on the building began in May.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Demolition has begun on a former power plant on Holland's lakefront.

Holland Board of Public Works (BPW), which owns the site, says physical changes to the building and external structures are visible even as crews continue to remove brick and steel from the plant Thursday.

While Holland BPW says the demolition is not tied to the recent vote to approve the sale of the property, we know Waterfront Holland plans to use the site as a catalyst for its major development plans.

"During the Waterfront Holland community visioning effort, concepts were created that considered multiple options for the power plant site, including potentially repurposing the structure. When developers came forward through the subsequent requests for qualifications and then proposals, none of the proposed plans would’ve made use of the building. 'With each day that passes, the structure ages, increasing risks. So, demolishing the building is the prudent course of action for upholding safety, sustainability, and our commitment to the community to prepare the land for future use,'” explained Dave Koster, General Manager of Holland BPW.

The demolition is expected to be completed in the fall.

