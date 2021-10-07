Demolition underway: What will become of Hackley Hospital in Muskegon?

Crews began working on tearing down the hospital's main entrance this morning, as well as a decent portion of the south end of the campus.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Demolition is underway at Hackley Hospital in Muskegon.

The hospital, which opened its doors in 1904, is being torn down to make way for a new middle school in the Muskegon school district.

Crews began working on tearing down the hospital's main entrance Thursday morning, as well as a decent portion of the south end of the campus.

The property will eventually become the new $29 million Charles Hackley Middle School, which is slated for construction in 2022.

Thursday, Mercy Health Muskegon released a statement regarding the shutdown.

"While Mercy Health will still have a large presence on the Hackley Campus with many outpatient services offered in the Professional Building and Behavioral Health, our inpatient towers have begun to come down so that Muskegon Public Schools may make way for the construction of the new Charles Hackley Middle School. We are proud to partner with MPS as they aim to create new legacies for the students in our community."

Charles Hackley Middle School is set to open its doors in fall of 2023.

