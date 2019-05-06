HOLLAND TWP., MI - Sheriff’s deputies in Ottawa County have arrested a man who was reportedly looking into windows.

The incident happened last Thursday in the 1700 block of 104th Ave. in Holland Township.

Investigators say they received several reports that a man was acting suspiciously and looking into windows of occupied homes.

27-year-old David Angelo Roberts of Holland Township was identified as a suspect and was arrested at his home Tuesday morning.

Police say they suspect Roberts was involved in several other window peeper complaints in Ottawa County over the last four months. He may have been driving a burgundy 2008 Hyundai Sonata and may also be involved in similar cases in Livonia, Michigan, where he has family.

Roberts also faces two charges of resisting arrest from his apprehension Tuesday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

