Deputies find baby in wooded area northwest of Detroit

A 4-month-old boy was found cold, wet and lying face-down in a wooded area near a creek.

ORION CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 37-year-old suburban Detroit mother could face child abuse charges after her 4-month-old son was found cold, wet and lying face-down in a wooded area near a creek.

The Oakland County sheriff's office says deputies found the baby Wednesday in Orion Township, about 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

The search began after deputies spoke with a distraught woman who reportedly was ringing doorbells and hiding in bushes about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. She later was seen pounding on the doors of a middle school in the area.

Deputies learned she had an infant son. The sheriff's office said they also saw burrs on her pants and began searching the area for the baby.

