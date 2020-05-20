Deputies investigate suspicious death in Kent City

The department said there is no threat to the public at this time.

KENT CITY, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a suspicious death.

Deputies said the investigation started Wednesday afternoon in the Village of Kent City and that it is early in the investigation and more details will be forthcoming.

An exact street address was not given. The department said there is no threat to the public at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

