Deputies looking for missing teen sisters

The teens were last seen in Ravenna on December 12.

RAVENNA, Mich. — Deputies in Muskegon County are looking for two missing teens.

Vilma Susana Lux Lopez, age 17, is approximately 4’6” 115 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Amelia Adelaida Lux Lopez, age 15, is approximately 4’8” 100 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

The sisters are of Guatemalan decent and speak limited English. They are considered missing/runaways.

Anyone with information on either of these girls is asked to please contact MCSO at 231.724.6658 or Silent Observer 231.72.CRIME (2-7463) or via the Web: SilentObserverMuskegon.Com

