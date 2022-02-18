Deputies release names of the three young brothers killed in Holland Twp. rollover crash

Three siblings, all under the age of 5 were in the car with their mother when the vehicle veered off the road, hit a curb and rolled into a small pond.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office has released the names of the three children killed in a rollover accident in Holland Township Thursday.

Three siblings, all under the age of 5, were in the car with their mother when she veered off the road and hit a curb. The vehicle rolled and landed in a pond with several feet of water.

The children are identified as:

1-year-old Josiah Gonzales

3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales

4-year-old Jerome Gonzales

Jeremiah and Jerome were both pronounced dead at the hospital, while their brother, Josiah, was pronounced dead early Friday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

