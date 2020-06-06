Deputies respond to boating accident injury

A 34-year-old Holland Resident sustained a serious leg injury from the motor's propeller.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — At approximated 2:04 a.m. Saturday morning, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a boating accident injury on Lake Macatawa.

When deputies arrived at the address on South Shore Drive in Park Township, they found a 34-year-old with a serious leg injury.

Investigation conveys that a 12’ hard bottom inflatable boat was being driven by a 37-year-old Holland resident. According to authorities, the driver lost control of the outboard motor and the boat sharply turned, throwing subjects into the water.

One of the passengers, a 34-year-old Holland Resident, sustained a serious leg injury from the motor's propeller.

All subjects were able to climb back in the boat and return to shore.

The injured passenger was flown to Butterworth Hospital by Aero Med.

