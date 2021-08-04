FOUND: Howard City man located safe

Montcalm County police say Stanley is doing well.

Update 4:10 p.m.:

Montcalm County police says Stanley Bigjoe has been located safe by the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Although police do not know how he was located, they say he's reported to be doing well. Montcalm police say a deputy is heading to Grand Rapids to pick Bigjoe up and bring him home.

Original Story:

The Montcalm County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's health to find a missing man from Howard City.

81-year-old Stanley Bigjoe was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3. Deputies searched the town but were unable to find him.

The office said on Facebook a tip was received that he was seen in Grand Rapids around 8 p.m. near Rosa Parks Circle.

Deputies said Bigjoe is a diabetic and does not have his medication with him. Anyone with information can call their local police department or Montcalm County Central Dispatch at 989-831-3500.

