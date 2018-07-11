OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich.- A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspect who police say robbed a bank in Kalamazoo county.

According to a press release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7 deputies were called to Advance America at 5601 W. Main St for a robbery.

The suspect is described by authorities as an African American man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a gray hoodie with University of Michigan on the front in blue, along with a white surgical mask.

He threatened the clerk with pepper spray and demanded money. The suspect took off on foot and was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

