Detroit firefighter walking across the state to raise cancer awareness

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A firefighter from metro Detroit is on a mission Thursday morning, and it's bringing him to our side of the state.

He's walking from Detroit to Cascade Township over the next few days to raise funds and awareness about cancer and how it impacts firefighters. Many people may not know, but a research study by the International Association of Firefighters revealed that cancer is one of the leading causes of death for those in the profession.

This prompted Joe Warne to walk from north suburban Detroit to just outside of Grand Rapids to not only raise money for families that have been impacted by the disease but also to raise awareness about how cancer directly impacts his profession.

Warne spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE via a Zoom call, and he says he always wanted to make a difference so he decided walking the almost 200-mile journey would be fitting for the occasion.

After walking across the state the first time, he says they weren't going to do it again but meeting the families that they've helped, that inspired him to make this an annual event.

"As you meet these families, and you meet the wives of the fallen brothers, and you meet the husbands of the fallen sisters," Warne said. "It opens your eyes and your heart, and as you walk you can wrap every emotion into the walk because you see the best of everybody when you're walking 140 miles. Everybody comes out. Everybody loves you. And everybody shows their support. It's amazing."

This will be Warne's third year doing the trek from metro Detroit to the Grand Rapids area. They are set to leave out Thursday around 8 a.m. and will make a stop in Lansing for the 9/11 memorial ceremony before continuing to Cascade Township.

Warne also runs a charity called Neighbors United where they help out families in need, homeless veterans, and children with cancer. For more information about his charity and how to help, click here.

