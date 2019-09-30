AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — The Auburn Hills Police Department said two people broke into a shed underneath an I-75 billboard, hacked into a computer and put pornography on a digital billboard over the weekend, according to ABC-affiliate WXYZ.

The video played around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for about 15 minutes.

Police said the company that operates the billboard took the video down once they learned of it playing.

Drivers on the freeway alerted police to the video, WXYZ reports, and the company was able to stop the video remotely.

Surveillance video from inside the shed shows the suspects, but they covered their faces. When they got into the building, they moved the camera.

WXYZ reports that it was originally a misdemeanor, but after learning of the break-in, it became a felony.

“Whatever these guys were doing, if they thought it was a practical joke or a prank, it just elevated to a felony by breaking into a building,” Lt. Gagnon said.

